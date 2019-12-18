Social apps dominated downloads over past decade - Mobile World Live

Communication and social media apps were the most downloaded over the past decade, though most are yet to capitalise on their popularity in terms of consumer spending relative to entertainment apps, data from analyst company App Annie showed.

By overall downloads, the top four spots were dominated by Facebook properties, with the social media company’s main app topping the table, followed by Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. Snapchat rounded out the top five.

In the gaming category, App Annie noted “it might surprise some to know that Subway Surfers” topped the download chart, with the title from Danish developer Kiloo apparently benefitting from massive popularity in India. Candy Crush Saga and Temple Run 2 ranked second and third respectively.

Over the period, US-based mobile apps showed strong performance in terms of attracting the most in-app spending in the entertainment category. Video streaming service Netflix headed the chart, followed by dating app Tinder and music service Pandora Music.

Chinese video streaming service Tencent Video and Japanese messaging app LINE completed the top five in terms of consumer spend.

Clash of Clans topped the spending table in the gaming category, followed by Monster Strike and Candy Crush Saga.

App Annie predicted the number of apps downloaded on iOS and Google Play in 2019 would hit 120 billion, an increase of 5 per cent year-on-year, with spending of $90 billion up 15 per cent.