Snap touts developer tools privacy credentials

Snap stressed the importance of privacy when it announced a set of tools which will enable developers to integrate some of Snpachat’s core features with their apps, as it looks to expand their reach.

The Snap Kit will, for instance, allow Snapchat users to link their account with that of the partner app and port over their Bitmoji avatars.

Users will also be able to bring data such as high scores, workout stats, or playlists from another app into Snapchat, so they can add their own touch and share it with friends.

“We believe that privacy is essential to honest self-expression. It’s hard to be yourself if you don’t feel safe. That’s why Snap Kit was designed to share minimal data — safely, and only with Snapchatters’ explicit permission,” the company said in a statement.

Snap Kit will only ask for a display name and a Bitmoji avatar when a user logs in to another app with Snapchat. If a user hasn’t used an app in over 90 days, it will automatically be disconnected from their account.

This is likely to reassure users Snap won’t share data about users and their contacts, which was found to be the case with the Facebook Cambridge Analytica scandal.

“We don’t think that value of getting the whole friends list is as important today,” Jacob Andreou, Snap’s VP of product, told The Verge.

“By not handing over the friend graph, we don’t feel like we’re pushing the responsibility onto these applications of becoming their own social networks,” he added.

Companies including music streaming app Pandora and dating app Tinder are already promoting their businesses to Snapchat’s 191 million daily users.