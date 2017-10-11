English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Snap seeks deeper commercial ties with Context Cards

11 OCT 2017

Snap added a feature enabling users of its Snapchat app to access information related to videos and photographs they are viewing, as it looks to broaden commercial partnerships.

In a statement, Snap explained users can access the Context Cards feature by swiping up, offering access to “amazing content” from partners including TripAdvisor, Foursquare, Michelin and goop.

“With Context Cards, Snaps have become the visual starting point for learning more about the world, empowering our community to get more information about anything that catches their eye,” the company said.

The facility also enables users to book taxis through apps Uber and Lyft, and make dinner reservations using OpenTable, Resy and Bookatable.

Snap said it plans to extend the functionality of Context Cards with new partners and information in future.

According to TechCrunch the company could turn its app into a discovery and marketing platform and provide insights into consumer habits for restaurants and venues.

The move comes a week after Snap launched a feature enabling people to view sculptures designed by American artist Jeff Koons in nine locations around the world.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Snap adds some culture with AR sculptures

Snap chief says hardware a long-term play

Snap launches new filters and 3D Bitmoji lenses
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association