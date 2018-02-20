Snap partners Nike to boost e-commerce efforts

Select Snapchat users were given an exclusive opportunity to purchase Nike’s new Air Jordan trainers in a move which could see parent Snap diversify its revenue via e-commerce.

Nike hosted a party after an All-Stars basketball game in Los Angeles where attendees could use Snapchat to scan a code displayed on the backboard of one of the hoops to view the new Air Jordan III Tinker training shoe.

They were then given the chance to buy the product from within the app in collaboration with software company Shopify and logistics startup Darkstore. All shoes sold out within 23 minutes, TechCrunch reported.

Nike is due to officially release the trainers on 24 March.

Fans who were at the game also had access to a special 3D augmented reality Michael Jordan lens.

Snap Store

The news comes not long after the launch of Snap Store, a platform to buy Snap merchandise within its app. However, this is the first time Snap sold a product which was not part of its own brand.

Dan Neiweem, co-founder of digital services company Avionos, noted in an emailed statement: “while we see a lot of people purchasing on popular platforms like Facebook, there’s still plenty of room for other social sites to grow.”

“Right now, we’re figuring out what really impacts social commerce – the social platform or the social influencers – and so far, we’ve seen that the platform wins,” he stated.

While it is harder for brands to incite impulse purchases online than in a brick-and-mortar setting, SnapChat holds an advantage because “it is rooted in very immediate and spontaneous interactions,” he added.

Meanwhile Igor Gorin, CEO of Astound Commerce, told Mobile World Live brands and retailers “have a lot of work to do to optimise their existing channels before, and as, they look to new ones like Snapchat.”

Last week a little more than 1 million people signed a petition asking Snap to roll back the latest changes made to its app because they make the service hard to use. However, CEO Evan Spiegel allued at the Goldman Sachs Internet & Technology Conference the changes are here to stay.