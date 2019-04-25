 Snap grows user numbers - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Snap grows user numbers

25 APR 2019

Original video content and an updated Android app enabled Snap to add users for the first time in three quarters, as it narrowed its losses.

“In the first quarter we delivered strong results across our business with growth in daily active users and revenue,” said Evan Spiegel, CEO, citing broad availability of a new Android app as a factor.

In an earnings call he added: “While these earlier results are promising, improvements in performance and new user retention will take time to compound and meaningfully impact our top line metrics”.

He also stated Snap Originals have seen “incredible engagement”.

It ended Q1 with 190 million daily active users (DAUs) were 190 million in Q1 2019, an increase from 186 million in Q4 2018 but 1 million shy of Q1 2018.

A net loss of $310 million in Q1 was $75 million lower than in Q1 2018, while revenue grew 39 per cent to $320 million.

The company predicted revenue in the current quarter of between $335 million and $360 million, an increase of between 28 per cent and 37 per cent year-on-year.

Snap’s revamped app faced backlash from users. In an effort to boost its user base, it launched a gaming platform as well as a host of new original shows earlier this month.

Spiegel explained both products generate revenue through six-second non-skippable mobile video advertisements.

Going forward the chief said the company plans to up investments in marketing; content; engineering; and sales “to support its long-term strategic objectives and to build on the momentum we see in our business today”.

Back

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Snap hits back at bleak forecast

Snap launches gaming platform

Politicians grill Snap on addiction, age limits

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Mobile Mix: 5G NABs the headlines

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association