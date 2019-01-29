Snap appoints interim CFO - Mobile World Live

Snap announced a departure date for current CFO Tim Stone had been set, as it lined up chief accounting officer Lara Sweet as a temporary replacement.

Stone resigned a fortnight ago after only eight months in the role. Snap said he will leave the company next month, at which point Sweet will take on his duties as interim CFO.

Snap’s CEO Evan Spiegel said in a statement that Sweet “has intricate knowledge of our financial procedures and controls, and she will provide seamless continuity to the finance team while we continue our search for a permanent CFO”.

“As we execute on our next phase of growth and scale our business for the long term, we remain highly focused on ensuring we have the right leaders in place to help us achieve our vision for the future,” he added.

Stone is the latest in a series of executives to quit Snap in the past 12 months, adding to the woes of a company struggling to expand its user base and bring in revenue after going public.

App amendments

Reuters reported Snap is considering some changes to Snapchat to turn things around, including revealing the identities of users who post publicly, as part of a strategy to work with news discovery platforms.

These companies have said the anonymous and ephemeral nature of the app makes it hard for media organisations to work with it. To placate them Snap may make public posts last longer than the current 90 days, or even make them permanent.

Snap announced partnerships with media platforms in 2018 and will sign four more deals in the near future, source told Reuters.

The news agency warned the latest changes may irk users: the company was forced to revoke some previous alterations to the app following a backlash.

Snap is currently mulling the privacy, technical and legal angles of the latest changes.