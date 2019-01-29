 Snap appoints interim CFO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Snap appoints interim CFO

29 JAN 2019

Snap announced a departure date for current CFO Tim Stone had been set, as it lined up chief accounting officer Lara Sweet as a temporary replacement.

Stone resigned a fortnight ago after only eight months in the role. Snap said he will leave the company next month, at which point Sweet will take on his duties as interim CFO.

Snap’s CEO Evan Spiegel said in a statement that Sweet “has intricate knowledge of our financial procedures and controls, and she will provide seamless continuity to the finance team while we continue our search for a permanent CFO”.

“As we execute on our next phase of growth and scale our business for the long term, we remain highly focused on ensuring we have the right leaders in place to help us achieve our vision for the future,” he added.

Stone is the latest in a series of executives to quit Snap in the past 12 months, adding to the woes of a company struggling to expand its user base and bring in revenue after going public.

App amendments
Reuters reported Snap is considering some changes to Snapchat to turn things around, including revealing the identities of users who post publicly, as part of a strategy to work with news discovery platforms.

These companies have said the anonymous and ephemeral nature of the app makes it hard for media organisations to work with it. To placate them Snap may make public posts last longer than the current 90 days, or even make them permanent.

Snap announced partnerships with media platforms in 2018 and will sign four more deals in the near future, source told Reuters.

The news agency warned the latest changes may irk users: the company was forced to revoke some previous alterations to the app following a backlash.

Snap is currently mulling the privacy, technical and legal angles of the latest changes.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Snap CFO resigns after 8 months

Snap hits back at lawsuit

Snap narrows loss in Q3

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association