English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Slack seeking $10B valuation from IPO

10 DEC 2018

Enterprise app maker Slack Technologies is working on an initial public offering with investment bank Goldman Sachs for 2019 and hopes to get a valuation of $10 billion, Reuters reported.

The company raised $427 million in August 2018, when it was valued at around $7 billion. At the time Slack revealed it had 8 million daily active users, 3 million of which are revenue-generating.

Before that it had raised $250 million billion in 2017 in a round led by SoftBank, which valued the app company at $5 billion.

Slack’s rivals include Microsoft Teams, and Google Hangouts in the enterprise collaboration market, which research company IDC has projected will be worth $3.2 billion by 2021.

Meanwhile house-sharing platform Airbnb and digital payment company Stripe are also expected to float on the stock exchange in 2019.

Reports also state taxi-booking app developers Uber and Lyft have both filed for IPOs as they rush to beat the other to the market in early 2019.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Intelligence Brief: What lessons does Uber offer in IoT?

Grab, Uber face $9.5M Singapore competition fine

Slack valued at $7B following latest funding round
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Digital dominance in the desert

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association