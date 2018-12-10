Slack seeking $10B valuation from IPO

Enterprise app maker Slack Technologies is working on an initial public offering with investment bank Goldman Sachs for 2019 and hopes to get a valuation of $10 billion, Reuters reported.

The company raised $427 million in August 2018, when it was valued at around $7 billion. At the time Slack revealed it had 8 million daily active users, 3 million of which are revenue-generating.

Before that it had raised $250 million billion in 2017 in a round led by SoftBank, which valued the app company at $5 billion.

Slack’s rivals include Microsoft Teams, and Google Hangouts in the enterprise collaboration market, which research company IDC has projected will be worth $3.2 billion by 2021.

Meanwhile house-sharing platform Airbnb and digital payment company Stripe are also expected to float on the stock exchange in 2019.

Reports also state taxi-booking app developers Uber and Lyft have both filed for IPOs as they rush to beat the other to the market in early 2019.