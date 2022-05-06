SK Group units back Haegin in metaverse play

SK Telecom (SKT) and SK Square unveiled plans to strengthen their AI and metaverse credentials by each investing KRW25 billion ($19.7 million) in global mobile game developer Haegin.

The joint investment will make the SK Group affiliates the third-largest shareholder in Haegin, which was established in 2017 and offers a platform of more than 30 mini-games and social elements named Play Together that racked up more than 100 million downloads and daily active users in excess of 4 million.

SKT AI manager Lee Hyun-ah stated its aim to cooperate with global game companies will strengthen its content in AI services and support its move into global markets.

“We will further advance AI services through close cooperation with Haegin.”

SK Square comprises the semiconductor and e-commerce operations of SK Group and was spun off from the main telecoms business in 2021 to focus on ICT investments.

It has since invested about KRW90 billion in Korea-based cryptocurrency exchange Korbit, KRW8 billion for a 40 per cent stake in Kakao-affiliated OnMind and KRW35 billion in agricultural tech start-up Green Labs.