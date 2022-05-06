 SK Group units back Haegin in metaverse play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

SK Group units back Haegin in metaverse play

06 MAY 2022

SK Telecom (SKT) and SK Square unveiled plans to strengthen their AI and metaverse credentials by each investing KRW25 billion ($19.7 million) in global mobile game developer Haegin.

The joint investment will make the SK Group affiliates the third-largest shareholder in Haegin, which was established in 2017 and offers a platform of more than 30 mini-games and social elements named Play Together that racked up more than 100 million downloads and daily active users in excess of 4 million.

SKT AI manager Lee Hyun-ah stated its aim to cooperate with global game companies will strengthen its content in AI services and support its move into global markets.

“We will further advance AI services through close cooperation with Haegin.”

SK Square comprises the semiconductor and e-commerce operations of SK Group and was spun off from the main telecoms business in 2021 to focus on ICT investments.

It has since invested about KRW90 billion in Korea-based cryptocurrency exchange Korbit, KRW8 billion for a 40 per cent stake in Kakao-affiliated OnMind and KRW35 billion in agricultural tech start-up Green Labs.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SKT makes metaverse investment

Las operadoras coreanas impulsan con 30 millones las políticas medioambientales, sociales y de gobernanza

Korean operators back ESG start-ups with $33M fund
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association