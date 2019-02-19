 SendBird plots improvements after increasing coffers - Mobile World Live
Home

SendBird plots improvements after increasing coffers

19 FEB 2019

SendBird, a company which helps businesses incorporate messaging into their apps, raised $52 million in a series-B round to scale its business and improve its communication platform.

Its CEO John Kim said the company will use the funding “to attract and retain talented people so we can continue creating the best possible product and scale our go-to-market” while CTO Harry Kim said SendBird will make chat and messaging “as good as in-person communication while creating new ways of communicating that aren’t possible offline.”

“Valued parts of a conversation, such as non-verbal cues, tone, and gesturing, are missing from digital communication,” he added.

The round was led by Iconiq Capital and joined by existing investors, Shasta Ventures; August Capital, Y Combinator, and FundersClub.

SendBird gives businesses tools to add messaging to their app in a way that is in-keeping with their brand, so users stay engaged longer.

Current customers span various industries including gaming, video streaming and healthcare, with its platform used in nearly 12,000 apps.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

