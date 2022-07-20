Russia readies Apple fine over App Store claims

Apple faced further regulatory action over claims it abuses its market position in the apps market, with Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) reportedly plotting to fine the company.

Interfax news agency reported the FAS found Apple guilty of breaching Russian anti-monopoly rules and will now conduct an investigation to assess how much to fine the company.

It stated the FAS is exploring a sum based on Apple’s annual revenue, noting the regulator is entitled to levy fines of between 0.01 per cent to 0.15 per cent.

Reuters reported the FAS claimed Apple abused its position in the “iOS app distribution market” by not allowing developers to inform users of third-party payment options.

In 2021, the regulator fined Apple RUB906 million ($16.4 million) for abusing its market position by favouring its own services on its App Store.

Apple faces continued criticism about its App Store policies in Australia, the UK, Germany and more.

In 2021, the European Commission (EC) ruled Apple broke local laws by distorting competition in the music streaming market and abused its dominant position in the sector through the App Store.

Apple fired back earlier this year, citing a report stating third-party apps were thriving on its devices, and the vendor’s own services accounted for a small share of iPhone app usage.

The FAS move comes a day after Russia fined Google RUB21.1 billion for failing to restrict access to banned material and on