 Russia readies Apple fine over App Store claims - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Russia readies Apple fine over App Store claims

20 JUL 2022

Apple faced further regulatory action over claims it abuses its market position in the apps market, with Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) reportedly plotting to fine the company.

Interfax news agency reported the FAS found Apple guilty of breaching Russian anti-monopoly rules and will now conduct an investigation to assess how much to fine the company.

It stated the FAS is exploring a sum based on Apple’s annual revenue, noting the regulator is entitled to levy fines of between 0.01 per cent to 0.15 per cent.

Reuters reported the FAS claimed Apple abused its position in the “iOS app distribution market” by not allowing developers to inform users of third-party payment options.

In 2021, the regulator fined Apple RUB906 million ($16.4 million) for abusing its market position by favouring its own services on its App Store.

Apple faces continued criticism about its App Store policies in Australiathe UKGermany and more.

In 2021, the European Commission (EC) ruled Apple broke local laws by distorting competition in the music streaming market and abused its dominant position in the sector through the App Store.

Apple fired back earlier this year, citing a report stating third-party apps were thriving on its devices, and the vendor’s own services accounted for a small share of iPhone app usage.

The FAS move comes a day after Russia fined Google RUB21.1 billion for failing to restrict access to banned material and on

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Apple in firing line over payment practices

Global smartphone shipments down 9% in Q2

Apple toughens iOS device protections

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association