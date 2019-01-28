 Rovio revels in Angry Birds 2 revenue - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Rovio revels in Angry Birds 2 revenue

28 JAN 2019

Angry Birds 2 experienced its best-ever year in 2018, making a significant contribution to developer Rovio’s mobile revenue, Sensor Tower reported.

The game, which launched in mid-2015, generated revenue of more than $116 million through in-app purchases in 2018. This was up 47 per cent year-on-year and accounted for a significant proportion of Rovio’s total mobile revenue of $220 million.

“Angry Birds 2 has been one of mobile gaming’s biggest success stories since launching as the free-to-play sequel to the premium Angry Birds. Rovio’s continuous tuning and tweaking of its in-game economy has led to its player spending during the past 12 months growing to nearly four-times its first-year revenue,” Sensor Tower noted.

More than 50 per cent ($63.8 million) of the 2018 revenue was generated from users in the US. Germany was the next-highest market by revenue, albeit accounting for a fraction of the US sum ($6 million).

Sensor Tower data shows Angry Birds 2 ranked number 84 for overall mobile game revenue worldwide in 2018, up from 110 in 2017.

Evolution
Rovio announced a new addition to the franchise called Angry Birds Dream Blast. In a statement it said the release “follows one of the company’s core strategic objectives for 2019 – to grow its games business by launching at least two new games throughout the year”.

Its CEO, Kati Levoranta, added: “Moving forward, with one other game currently in soft launch and multiple games in different stages of development, we’re in a strong position to execute our games strategy during this special tenth anniversary year for the Angry Birds brand.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Rovio buys mobile strategy game studio

Angry Birds makes leap towards AR

Rovio boosted by Angry Birds games
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association