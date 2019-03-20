 Rovio continues push into AR - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Rovio continues push into AR

20 MAR 2019

Angry Birds maker Rovio revealed details of its first augmented reality (AR) mobile app for iOS at its developer conference, having already showcased an AR game last year that works with a Magic Leap headset.

Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs “allows players to take the power of the Angry Birds slingshot into their hands like never before… using Apple’s ARKit technology,” the company said in a statement.

Outside of the AR element, the gameplay stays true to the original Angry Birds which came out in 2009.

Both of Rovio’s AR games have been made in partnership with studio Resolution Games. Its CEO stated the new game “evokes the core of what makes AR gameplay truly AR. With its engaging characters, classic Angry Birds slingshot gameplay and ability to move around the structures, it… showcases what AR gameplay is capable of”.

The app is available to pre-order for free on the App Store, with a global release expected mid-April.

Back

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Rovio to offload part of Hatch subsidiary

Rovio cloud games subsidiary wins Docomo backing

Rovio revels in Angry Birds 2 revenue

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association