Rovio continues push into AR - Mobile World Live

Angry Birds maker Rovio revealed details of its first augmented reality (AR) mobile app for iOS at its developer conference, having already showcased an AR game last year that works with a Magic Leap headset.

Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs “allows players to take the power of the Angry Birds slingshot into their hands like never before… using Apple’s ARKit technology,” the company said in a statement.

Outside of the AR element, the gameplay stays true to the original Angry Birds which came out in 2009.

Both of Rovio’s AR games have been made in partnership with studio Resolution Games. Its CEO stated the new game “evokes the core of what makes AR gameplay truly AR. With its engaging characters, classic Angry Birds slingshot gameplay and ability to move around the structures, it… showcases what AR gameplay is capable of”.

The app is available to pre-order for free on the App Store, with a global release expected mid-April.