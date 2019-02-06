 Rovio cloud games subsidiary wins Docomo backing - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Rovio cloud games subsidiary wins Docomo backing

06 FEB 2019

NTT Docomo invested an undisclosed amount in Rovio subsidiary Hatch Entertainment, a cloud-based game streaming service, as part of a partnership that will see the operator bring more games to its Japanese customers.

The two said in a joint announcement the deal will “bring the 5G gaming revolution to Japanese consumers in 2020,” though the initial step will occur next week when Hatch Entertainment’s services will be launched in Japan for Android phones and Docomo’s Android TV set top boxes.

Users will be offered a free 90-day trial membership for Hatch Premium, which gives them access to around 100 games available to play on mobile and TV including Monument Valley, Space Invaders Infinity Gene and Hitman Go.

Another part of the deal is that Hatch Entertainment will work with Japanese game developers and publishers to make locally-created titles available globally.

Hatch Entertainment CEO Juhani Honkala said he was excited Docomo would help it “take our vision of cloud gaming mainstream” in an “extremely competitive” market.

Docomo’s consumer business department director, Takanori Ashikawa, added: “We are excited to work together with Hatch, a great example of the new type of consumer services, which can bring out its potential towards the 5G era.”

Rovio owns 80 per cent of Hatch Entertainment, which operates as an independent subsidiary.

The company’s cloud gaming is already available for Android devices in the Nordics, UK and Republic of Ireland. Rovio EVP Mikko Setala told Reuters Apple currently does not accept streaming services in the App Store.

In 2018, Rovio said it was looking to invest between €10 million and €15 million in Hatch Entertainment, up from €5 million in 2017.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Rovio revels in Angry Birds 2 revenue

Docomo offers a 5G reality check

Docomo adds markets to cash transfer service
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association