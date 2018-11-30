Rovio buys mobile strategy game studio

Rovio acquired mobile strategy game developer PlayRaven as it looks to boost its focus in this genre of apps.

“Strategy games is one of the largest genres in mobile games and we believe that by joining forces with PlayRaven’s talented and skilled personnel we strengthen our know-how and speed up expansion into strategy games”, said Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta.

The Angry Birds maker said it has acquired all shares of PlayRaven, which was founded in 2013 and has 25 employees, for an undisclosed amount.

Reuters reported Rovio, which went public in 2017, has been dealing with fierce competition in the app gaming market and was looking to move away from its dependency on Angry Birds.

PlayRaven had raised $7.5 million in funding by the end of 2014. The company’s portfolio includes games such as Spymaster and Eve: War of Ascension.