Qualcomm expects 5G to revolutionise apps - Mobile World Live

LIVE FROM QUALCOMM SNAPDRAGON TECH SUMMIT 2019, HAWAII: Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon (pictured, left) bet on 5G to power an app revolution, noting the ability to reliably use cloud computing power would allow development beyond OS and device performance constraints.

In a keynote and subsequent roundtable session, Amon said 5G will spur rapid development of the edge cloud by providing always-on connectivity for devices, making it more feasible for key data to be stored in the cloud. In turn, apps will gain access to unlimited storage, processing power and data analytics, enabling them to evolve in new ways.

“5G elevates the role of cloud services…What you actually do on your phone everyday starts to be a lot more cloud based. You’re no longer bound by the application processor capabilities of this device. It creates the potential for change”.

As 5G coverage becomes more ubiquitous, Amon said more innovation will start to come from the apps themselves rather than from devices or operating systems.

“It’s likely to change the industry, it’s likely to change the form factor, it’s likely to change the players, but we don’t know. The only thing we know for sure is don’t bet against changes in mobile.”

