PUBG maker readies India follow-up - Mobile World Live

 PUBG maker readies India follow-up
Home

PUBG maker readies India follow-up

06 MAY 2021

South Korean game developer Krafton revealed plans to launch a game tipped to be a successor of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) in India which was banned in the country over security concerns.

In a statement, Krafton said the new game will be called Battlegrounds Mobile India and will sport in-game events and features specifically designed for the local market.

Similar to PUBG, the title will be a battle royale game, offered as a free-to-play mobile experience and providing a multiplayer mode.

The new game will be available only in India, with a release date yet to be unveiled.

In September 2020, PUBG was among more than 200 apps developed by Chinese companies which were blocked in India over concerns related to security and public order.

Its developer back then, PUBG Corporation, lost the franchise to operate the game after failing to overturn the ban.

Apparently as an aim to avoid a similar scenario, Krafton said it placed privacy and data security as a top priority, and “will be working with partners to ensure data protection and security at each stage” of bringing Battlegrounds Mobile India live.

The developer also pledged to keep data collection and storage “in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here”.

Krafton merged with PUBG Corporation in December 2020.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

