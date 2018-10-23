English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Portugal app store wins case against Google

23 OCT 2018

A Portuguese Court ruled Google cannot remove apps on users’ phones which had been downloaded from local Android store Aptoide, in a move that is being described as a landmark case.

“Google will have to stop…removing the competitor Aptoide’s app store from users’ phone without users’ knowledge, which has caused losses of over 2.2 million users in the last 60 day,” Aptoide said in a statement, adding the decision is applicable in 82 countries, including the UK and India.

The company said it will now demand indemnity from Google “for all the damages caused”.

Aptoide, with more than 250 million users and 6 billion downloads, complained about Google to the EU’s antitrust departments earlier this year.

Paulo Trezentos, Aptoide CEO, said: “For us, this is a decisive victory. Google has been a fierce competitor, abusing its dominant position. This court’s decision is a signal for startups worldwide: if you have the reason on your side don’t fear to challenge Google.”

The company’s solicitor, Carlos Nestal, said it was the first time an EU national court enforced the separation of the Android operating system from the services running on it, Reuters reported.

Aptoide said what sets it apart from others stores is the way in which it has reinvented the app discovery experience through an online community and tailored recommendations.

In July, the European Commission levied its largest-ever fine on Google after judging the search giant to have abused the dominant position of its Android operating system.

To avoid more fines, earlier this month Google said it will stop bundling pre-installed apps with its Android platform and instead charge manufacturers a fee to licence its apps.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Google apps come with hefty price in EU

Altice Portugal eyes mobile money

Google fees to hit China low-cost device vendors

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association