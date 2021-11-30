 Playstudios wins rights to develop Tetris mobile games - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Playstudios wins rights to develop Tetris mobile games

30 NOV 2021

Casual game developer Playstudios obtained exclusive rights to develop and publish mobile games dedicated to the iconic Tetris franchise, advancing a vision to expand its portfolio beyond social casino offerings.

Playstudios stated it secured the rights to operate the current Tetris mobile title and create new variants through a partnership with The Tetris Company and gaming publishing company N3twork.

The licence enables Playstudios to create Tetris titles in all markets except China.

It plans to launch an updated version of the current game, drawing “inspiration from leading casual game formats and embody new features and mechanics that will usher in a new era for Tetris on mobile”.

Playstudios EVP Jason Hahn highlighted the move was part of a strategy to set foot into the popular puzzle game genre, positioning it to “accelerate our growth, diversify our portfolio, grow our network of players”, and scale its marketing and analytics platform.

The current version of the game has been downloaded approximately 30 million times since its launch in January 2020.

Before N3twork, developer rights for Tetris were held by Electronic Arts.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Murka seeks winning hand with Mobile Deluxe deal

EA arranges $2.4B Glu Mobile buy

Pokemon Go shakes off lockdown with record revenue
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association