 Periscope app goes off-air - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Periscope app goes off-air

01 APR 2021

Twitter finally downed Periscope, a pioneer of the live streaming sector, after the service failed to compete with the entry of rival services to the segment, most notably Facebook.

The move was telegraphed in December 2020, when Periscope staff explained it had suffered declining usage for at least two years and costs were expected to continue to rise.

Twitter acquired the app shortly before its commercial launch in March 2015: the service met its end yesterday (31 March) with the news, ironically, issued in a Tweet.

In the message, Periscope staff thanked “all the creators and viewers” who had contributed, and urged them to use Twitter for future live broadcasting. It explained enhanced options for live broadcasting will be introduced on the parent platform, along with other features like Spaces and newsletters.

The original closure announcement explained Periscope was “in an unsustainable maintenance-mode state, and has been for a while”, adding past broadcasts could be downloaded or viewed on a web version of the service.

Periscope initially enjoyed strong uptake, with more than 10 million registrations in the four months after its launch. But it quickly faced competition, with Facebook Live launching in April 2016.

Appfigures data showed Periscope registered 2.8 million downloads on Google Play and Apple’s App Store in the year to end-March.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Twitter aspira a duplicar ingresos en un plazo de dos años

Twitter sets long-term revenue, user targets

Twitter chief pushes algorithm app store

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association