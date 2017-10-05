English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Pandorabots CEO says Coca Cola deal is the real thing

05 OCT 2017

INTERVIEW: Coca Cola recently launched a vending bot on Facebook Messenger with the help of Pandorabots, which the latter’s co-founder and CEO trumpeted as being “really emblematic of some of the ways that chatbots are revolutionising customer engagement”.

Users can find nearby vending machines, place orders for drinks and pay for them through the bot. They can also buy drinks for friends.

“The bot is available as a touch point along the entire customer journey,” said Lauren Kunze, adding a key element is customers can give feedback, for example if the beverage company is sampling a new drink.

“It’s a two-way channel which is very, very powerful and for a brand like Coca Cola, they don’t usually get that type of feedback back from their customers. So we’ll actually be able to track purchase history as well and that will allow us to increasingly personalise the experience.”

Indeed, Kunze argues when brands think of making a bot, they should do it not just for the sake of it but to solve a “real customer problem” and define KPIs upfront.

She also said Facebook Messenger is “one of the most mature platforms available today” for brands to create bots, while Kik Messenger “which is popular with teens, also has a very vibrant bot ecosystem and the web is still a popular deployment location.”

Click below to see the full interview.

Interview: Pandorabots

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Interview: Pandorabots

Pandorabots urges brands to go bots batty

CNN, Coca Cola reveal challenges in adopting mobile solutions
M360 2015 North America

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association