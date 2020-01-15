 Omio goes global with North American entry - Mobile World Live
Home

Omio goes global with North American entry

15 JAN 2020

Travel app maker Omio launched its service in the US and Canada, the first move in a plan to expand its trip planning and ticketing services beyond Europe to the rest of the world.

The Germany-based start-up said it will initially offer ticketing for more than 23,000 train and bus routes, along with flights across the US and Canada, with plans to broaden its catalogue over the course of this year. It struck partnership deals with transport companies including Amtrak, Via Rail Canada, Delta Airlines and United Airlines.

Users of the app and desktop version of Omio will be able to compare prices, schedules, duration and other variables for travel in the two countries.

The company stated 10 per cent of its customer base were people from the US and Canada travelling in Europe. At end-October 2019 its average monthly user base was 27 million and its app had 18 million downloads.

Naren Shaam, CEO and founder of Omio, described the US and Canada as “great markets for a product like Omio, which enables millions of people to compare prices across different transportation options and plan their travel easily with a single product”.

Omio was rebranded from its original name GoEuro in February 2019 to aid its expansion beyond Europe.

In October 2019 it acquired the travel planning engine Rome2rio, which offered a search service covering transport options across 10 million locations globally.

The company in 2016 revealed it had secured additional funding of $70 million to fund its European expansion, a move which brought its total backing to more than $145 million at that point.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

