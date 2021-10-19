 Nonvoice, True launch 5G app bundle in Thailand - Mobile World Live
Home

Nonvoice, True launch 5G app bundle in Thailand

19 OCT 2021

Nonvoice Agency unveiled a partnership with Thailand-based True to launch a portal consisting of consumer apps designed for the 5G era, as the company looks to boost the evolution of the next-generation services ecosystem.

Speaking to Mobile World Live, Nonvoice Agency founder Simon Buckingham explained subscribers of the new Nonvoice Alive suite will get access to ten apps from different segments, including AR gaming, education and e-sports.

The apps are set to offer increased capabilities including simultaneous broadcasts on multiple platforms and ultra-HD videos.

After an initial seven-day free trial, True will offer the service for THB99 ($2.97) per month or THB29 per week.

Alongside access to the initial package, a new app will be added within the suite every month and a non-fungible token (NFT) on a weekly basis, in what is claimed as a world-first move by an operator to distribute NFTs.

“It’s an all-you-can-eat, Netflix-type model and it’s a great way for operators to partner and launch 5G on the consumer side, because consumers need reasons to upgrade”, Buckingham highlighted.

Nonvoice Agency will not charge operators for its service until the end of the year, with costs such as upfront set-up fees and minimum revenue guarantees to be introduced from 1 January 2022.

Buckingham said more than 12 operators in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America have already signed up to launch an app bundle with Nonvoice Agency.

In February, the agency launched a VR fund to back start-ups developing 5G apps and services.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Asia

