Nintendo Animal Crossing launches early

Nintendo’s fourth smartphone game Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp arrived in some markets including Austria, France, the US and the UK a day earlier than anticipated following a soft launch in Australia.

The game was officially meant to release in 40 countries on 22 November but appeared in some on 21 November.

Animal Crossing #PocketCamp is here! Have you started growing your campsite yet? App Store: https://t.co/cTtyCB9zdF

Google Play: https://t.co/XC1yI2UBWP pic.twitter.com/4ytBegCu7y — Animal Crossing UK (@AC_Isabelle) November 22, 2017

However, many people reported problems including the appearance of an error code while playing the early version of the game. Such issues could be related to the game server being unable to handle the influx of users.

In October it was reported developers had to remake the game from scratch to ensure quality.

The app, which enables players to build campgrounds, is free-to-play, uses “leaf tickets” as in-game currency and needs “persistent internet” connection, similar to Super Mario Run.

When Super Mario Run was launched, Nintendo said the reason for this was security and the prevention of piracy.

The game was also optimised for the 5.8-inch display of Apple’s iPhone X.

Nintendo’s next mobile game is likely to be set within The Legend of Zelda universe.

Previously Nintendo launched Miitomo, Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes, but earnings from the apps in 2016 was modest: all told, they contributed JPY20 billion ($176 million) to total revenue of JPY489 billion.