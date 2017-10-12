English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Mighty Networks head hails niche business impact

12 OCT 2017

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: The CEO of Mighty Networks, a social network with a twist, claims the start-up can be a success by helping businesses bring together people who are passionate about a particular topic such as hairdressing or education.

“Mighty Networks is the perfect solution for people who want to have their target market interacting and building relationships with each other” Gina Bianchini (pictured) said, adding the company is “phenomenal for when people have a specific market that they serve,” and can help small businesses “create their own network effects”.

The company offers a subscription service and charges businesses “to be able to have an end-to-end experience where they can brand a network themselves, they can grow the network through viral growth and invitations and sharing and SEO, drive engagement of their members and then monetise their network as well.”

Bianchini argued Mighty Networks is the only digital operating system where customers “can spin up their own iOS, Android and web apps all within a few days.”

“We allow you to have a branded app literally in a matter of days that is a fully featured social network which is designed with growth, engagement and monetisation all in one place.”

Click below for the full interview.

Interview: Mighty Networks

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Interview: Mighty Networks
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association