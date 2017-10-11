English
Home

Microsoft expands Cortana availability to Skype

11 OCT 2017

Microsoft announced it is integrating its voice assistant Cortana with Skype to offer users in the US information including restaurant options and movie reviews, and time saving smart replies, with all details based on users’ chats.

The feature, initially announced at the Microsoft Build 2016 event, will be gradually rolled out to Android and iOS customers. The apparent delay may have been due to a revamp of Skype, a new version of which launched this summer.

“Cortana can detect when you’re talking about scheduling events or things you have to do and will recommend setting up a reminder, which you will receive on all your devices that have Cortana enabled,” Microsoft announced in a blog post.

The feature is similiar to services offered by Facebook in its Messenger service, and Google in its Allo app.

Users can also choose to message Cortana and have “natural conversations in one-on-one chats” covering information including weather forecasts, flight status, stock quotes and restaurant recommendations.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

