Meta to scuttle Facebook news tab in 3 countries

Meta Platforms announced a plan to discontinue a dedicated news tab on Facebook in the UK, Germany and France, part of an overall move towards services and features which generate more revenue.

In a blog, Meta Platforms stated the Facebook News tab will be removed in early December, citing low demand for the service by most of its users.

It stated “less than 3 per cent” of what people see in their Facebook feed is news.

“We know that people don’t come to Facebook for news and political content, they come to connect with people and discover new opportunities, passions and interests.”

The company plans to honour current deals with news publishers, but stated it will not strike new agreements.

Meta Platforms faces increasing regulation of its deals with news publishers, with Australia and Canada spearheading efforts to ensure fair compensation is on offer.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported Meta Platforms is blocking Facebook users in Canada from seeing news feeds, after the government proposed a law requiring technology companies to pay for stories.