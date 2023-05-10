Meta Platforms rejigs Reels payment model

Meta Platforms unveiled a revised payment model for creators of short-form Reels videos on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to better compete with rival TikTok.

The company plans to pay video creators based on the number of times a video is played instead of the previous model which based earnings solely on adverts served to viewers.

Meta Platforms contends a performance-based model will enable creators to focus on popular content.

It stated the move will boost the reach for advertisers while providing a consistent viewing experience.

Meta Platforms stated it may incorporate other elements in its payments in the future.

While the company touted the ability for content developers to make more money, increased advertising revenue would add to Meta Platform’s bottom line as it focuses on metaverse and AI projects.