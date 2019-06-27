 Line unveils social scoring, Mini app - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Line unveils social scoring, Mini app

27 JUN 2019

Japan-based Line debuted a social scoring system designed to tailor promotions and other offers to users, as well as a new platform which will allow merchants to create searchable pages within its messaging app.

Unveiled at the company’s annual conference, Line Score uses AI to analyse activity patterns alongside user-submitted information about interests and preferences to offer customised deals and experiences.

For example, Line said users will gain access to different offers for services like shared parking, clothing, transportation and housekeeping based on their score. It will also be used to determine interest rates and credit limits for users who apply for a loan from Line’s forthcoming Pocket Money service.

The company added Line Score is an opt-in service and stressed user consent will always be required before scores are calculated or shared with partner companies. It added it will not use call or chat data to calculate scores.

Mini me
The company also announced plans to launch Line Mini App (pictured), a new service platform which will allow users to search for services within its broader messaging app.

Pages can be used to list information about services and pricing, take reservations, issue coupons, accept payment and set up loyalty programs.

Line said the move will eliminate the need for users to download separate apps or conduct web searches outside its platform, creating a user experience which “seamlessly blurs the line between online and offline”.

A soft launch of Line Mini App is coming later this year, with a full launch to follow in early 2020.

Other updates
Line unveiled a series of other updates at its conference including the addition of an OpenChat feature to its main messaging app to allow users to create group chats based on specific interests.

It also announced an overhaul of its Line Music app, with an updated user interface and new colour themes, an equaliser to adjust sound quality, and an AI-enabled recommendation engine. The company said it is also planning to launch a freemium model of the service later this year, which will give users access to 54 million songs.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Waze teams with SpotHero to get cars off the road

Telegram debuts location-based group chats

Gates laments missing $400B mobile OS opportunity
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 2 highlights

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Valencia, Vodafone and visuals

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association