Latest LinkedIn app to get Stories

LinkedIn is rolling out a Stories-style feature for university attendees called Student Voices as it looks to attract a younger audience, with plans to roll it out to more users in the future.

Each university on the social media platform will have a Campus Playlist associated with it. When students post content – videos only, no pictures – it will appear on this playlist for one week, but remain on a student’s profile permanently.

This is a key difference that makes it different from Snap and Insta Stories, as in that case users don’t have to worry too much about what content they post, safe in the knowledge it will disappear after 24 hours.

Product manager Isha Patel told TechCrunch: “Students love to use video to capture moments so we’ve created this new product to help them connect with one another around shared experiences on campus to help create a sense of community.”

In the test phase, in which users shared videos of 30 to 45 seconds, they highlighted hackathons, group projects and causes with which they were involved.

Patel said content that “shows who they are and what their academic and professional experiences have been” will help potential employers learn about students.

LinkedIn is also reportedly testing other features that seem to target young people, such as GIFs in comments, sharing location in messages and buttons similar to Facebook Reactions.

While Stories is hugely popular on Snapchat and Instagram, the feature didn’t fare so well on Skype.

However, LinkedIn may be looking to up its game given just earlier this month Facebook announced a feature that lets users browse and apply for jobs.