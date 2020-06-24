 Korea operators push digital ID with driving licence - Mobile World Live
Home

Korea operators push digital ID with driving licence

24 JUN 2020

South Korean operators promoted the cause of virtual ID, launching a driving licence on a mutually available mobile app which they claimed is the first officially-recognised form of digital identification in the nation.

The licence is integrated to the Pass authentication app launched by SK Telecom (SKT), KT and LG Uplus in July 2018. In a statement, SKT explained the digital ID was a joint effort by the operators, the Korean National Police Agency and the Road Traffic Authority (KoRoad).

It can initially be used in the stores of two convenience chains in Korea, providing real-time verification via a QR or bar-code, the users picture and blockchain technology connected to the police authority’s database.

SKT said it could be used when purchasing age-restricted goods: a representative explained the service will be rapidly expanded to other areas and widely used for financial transactions.

The operators announced they were working with the National Police Agency and the Korea Highway Traffic Authority to link the service to the country’s licence authentication system in early October 2019.

To date, the Pass authentication app garnered more than 30 million users across the country.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

