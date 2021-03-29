Japan authorities turn back on Line app - Mobile World Live

The Japanese government ceased using messaging app Line when dealing with sensitive information, following concerns about user data being accessed by a China-based affiliate of the service, Reuters reported.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference authorities temporarily halted use of the messaging service and planned to create a task force outlining guidelines for the app’s usage.

The government acted in response to questions over the security of Line’s service after accusations the service breached domestic legislation by failing to inform users its database was accessed by a Chinese affiliate.

At the time, Line stated there was no “unauthorised access or information leakage” and promised to disclose information going forward. But, in a previous article, Reuters stated Japanese authorities planned to probe the company.

Last week Nikkei Asia reported Line had halted access to personal user information by Chinese affiliates and contractors.