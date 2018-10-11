Instagram uses AI to tackle bullying

Instagram said it is using machine learning technology to detect bullying in photographs to protect its users, particularly teenagers who experience high rates of the phenomenon.

The artificial intelligence (AI) technology will send “unkind or unwelcome” content to a community operators team for review, explained Instagram’s chief Adam Mosseri in one his first acts since taking over after founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger stepped down.

Mosseri said this is a crucial step since many people who experience or observe bullying don’t report it: “Online bullying is complex, and we know we have more work to do to further limit bullying and spread kindness on Instagram”.

The app is also adding a “kindness camera effect to spread positivity”.

Systrom and Kreiger said earlier they believe Mosseri will preserve the app’s focus on “craft and simplicity” while bringing to the table a “deep understanding of the importance of community”.

Earlier this month Instagram parent Facebook also introduced anti-bullying tools and said it is working on better ways to search for and block offensive words from appearing in comments.