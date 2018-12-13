 Instagram testing influencer profiles - Mobile World Live
Home

Instagram testing influencer profiles

13 DEC 2018

A small group of Instagram influencers are testing an account interface tailored for them, as the photo sharing app looks to make it easier for creators to build their personal brands and fan base.

The Hollywood Reporter said certain high-profile individuals such as digital influencers and artists have been given access to specialised tools so they can get in-depth analytics on account growth and activity. The plan is to roll this out to the wider community in 2019.

Ashley Yuki, an Instagram product manager, told the publication creators “are an important part of our community. We want to make sure that Instagram is the best place, and the easiest place, to build fan communities and personal brands.”

Meanwhile Vishal Shah, an executive who oversaw advertising products and the IGTV video service, has been promoted to VP of product, media reports state.

The post used to be held by Adam Mosseri until he was promoted to head of the company after its founders left earlier this year.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

