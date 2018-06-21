English
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Instagram reels out long-form video app

21 JUN 2018

Instagram revealed plans to tap growing use of mobile devices to access video content with the launch of a standalone app for long-form shows displayed in a vertical format.

While users will be able to watch the new content in the core app, Instagram co-founder and CEO Kevin Systrom (pictured) said in a blog post the new IGTV app will have some key differences from the original.

“First, it’s built for how you actually use your phone, so videos are full screen and vertical. Also, unlike on Instagram, videos aren’t limited to one minute. Instead, each video can be up to an hour long.”

The IGTV website states the app is part of a strategy of “re-envisioning mobile video” because people are watching less TV and more digital video, and younger audiences are spending more time engaging with amateur content creators. By 2021, mobile video will account for 78 per cent of total mobile data traffic, the company predicted.

IGTV will be rolling out globally over the next few weeks on Android and iOS. It forms part of a move by Instagram parent Facebook to expand its video offerings as it looks to compete with YouTube and Netflix.

Earlier this week it launched a slew of tools it said will help content creators find brands to partner with to increase their monetisation options.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

