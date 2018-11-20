English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Instagram cracks down on fake popularity

20 NOV 2018

Instagram will use machine learning tools to remove likes, follows and comments from accounts which use third-party apps to boost their popularity, to discourage users from growing their audience using false techniques.

“People come to Instagram to have real experiences, including genuine interactions. It is our responsibility to ensure these experiences aren’t disrupted by inauthentic activity,” the company said in a blog.

It added such methods are “bad for the community”, and violate its guidelines and terms of use. Accounts which continue to use third-party apps to grow their audience “may see their Instagram experience impacted”.

It also warned that using such services could make accounts vulnerable from a security point of view.

TechCrunch noted Archie, InstarocketProX and Boostio are popular apps which promise to promote users on Instagram for a fee of between $10 and $45 per month. Another app named Devumi is popular with celebrities.

Many Instagram bloggers and influencers are paid by companies to sponsor products based on how many followers and likes they have, and hence can be tempted to use these services.

Meanwhile parent Facebook removed 754 million fake accounts in the past quarter as it looks to stem the spread of misinformation and fake news, while Twitter found its monthly active users took a hit after it clamped down on “spammy, or malicious accounts”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Instagram trials Stories promotion feature

Instagram uses AI to tackle bullying

Former Facebook exec takes helm of Instagram

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Global MBB Forum 2018 roundtable highlights

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association