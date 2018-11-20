Instagram cracks down on fake popularity

Instagram will use machine learning tools to remove likes, follows and comments from accounts which use third-party apps to boost their popularity, to discourage users from growing their audience using false techniques.

“People come to Instagram to have real experiences, including genuine interactions. It is our responsibility to ensure these experiences aren’t disrupted by inauthentic activity,” the company said in a blog.

It added such methods are “bad for the community”, and violate its guidelines and terms of use. Accounts which continue to use third-party apps to grow their audience “may see their Instagram experience impacted”.

It also warned that using such services could make accounts vulnerable from a security point of view.

TechCrunch noted Archie, InstarocketProX and Boostio are popular apps which promise to promote users on Instagram for a fee of between $10 and $45 per month. Another app named Devumi is popular with celebrities.

Many Instagram bloggers and influencers are paid by companies to sponsor products based on how many followers and likes they have, and hence can be tempted to use these services.

Meanwhile parent Facebook removed 754 million fake accounts in the past quarter as it looks to stem the spread of misinformation and fake news, while Twitter found its monthly active users took a hit after it clamped down on “spammy, or malicious accounts”.