Instagram adds shopping feature - Mobile World Live

Instagram announced US users can now buy products directly through the app using a new feature called Checkout, as parent Facebook looks for fresh ways to generate revenue from the service beyond its current advertising model.

“When you tap to view a product from a brand’s shopping post, you’ll see a Checkout on Instagram button on the product page. Tap it to select from various options such as size or colour, then you’ll proceed to payment without leaving Instagram,” the company explained in a post.

Checkout on Instagram is currently in closed beta for businesses. A total of 23 brands including Burberry, Adidas and Nike began rolling out the feature this week, with more expected to be added soon.

Instagram did not specify financial details of these partnerships, but will introduce a selling fee to fund transaction-related expenses, Reuters reported.

The news agency also quoted Ivan Feinseth, an analyst with Tigress Financial Partners, as stating this is part of Facebook’s strategy to evolve Instagram and Messenger into e-commerce platforms.