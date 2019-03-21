 Instagram adds shopping feature - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Instagram adds shopping feature

21 MAR 2019

Instagram announced US users can now buy products directly through the app using a new feature called Checkout, as parent Facebook looks for fresh ways to generate revenue from the service beyond its current advertising model.

“When you tap to view a product from a brand’s shopping post, you’ll see a Checkout on Instagram button on the product page. Tap it to select from various options such as size or colour, then you’ll proceed to payment without leaving Instagram,” the company explained in a post.

Checkout on Instagram is currently in closed beta for businesses. A total of 23 brands including Burberry, Adidas and Nike began rolling out the feature this week, with more expected to be added soon.

Instagram did not specify financial details of these partnerships, but will introduce a selling fee to fund transaction-related expenses, Reuters reported.

The news agency also quoted Ivan Feinseth, an analyst with Tigress Financial Partners, as stating this is part of Facebook’s strategy to evolve Instagram and Messenger into e-commerce platforms.

Back

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Top execs depart Facebook in privacy rejig

Telegram gains from Facebook pain

Clegg cautions over EU Facebook regulation risk

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association