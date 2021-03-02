 Instacart bags funding to deliver staff boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Instacart bags funding to deliver staff boost

02 MAR 2021

North American grocery delivery service Instacart planned a recruitment drive and fanned the flames of speculation an IPO was closer to happening, after swelling its coffers by $265 million in a fresh funding round.

The company stated a 50 per cent increase in staff numbers during H1 2021 was one of several plans for the fresh capital. Other target areas are improvements to a system connecting “customers and retailers”; a packaged goods advertising service; and an enterprise-focused unit which coordinates e-commerce methods.

Existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity Management and Research Company, and T. Rowe Price Associates contributed the latest finance, which Instacart said increased its valuation to $39 billion.

Financial Times reported this compared with a $17.8 billion valuation when Instacart completed a funding round in November 2020. The newspaper added the app tops the tables of grocery delivery services in the US and asserted the latest financing advanced plans for a “long-anticipated” IPO.

Instacart noted Covid-19 (coronavirus) boosted its business by changing shopping habits.

But it highlighted the grocery sector, in particular, was “still in the early stages” of digital transformation in North America.

In 2020 it looked to cash in on this transformation by adding “more than 200 new retailers and more than 15,000” store locations, and expanding its same-day service to a range of categories beyond groceries.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

SK Telecom, Amazon partner on e-commerce

WhatsApp gets down to business with new features

Instagram expands shopping to video
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association