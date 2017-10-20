English
Home

In-game ads, purchases trialled by Facebook

20 OCT 2017

Facebook detailed tests of features designed to help developers generate revenue from titles produced for its Instant Games on Messenger service.

The company is trialling video adverts and in-app purchases with selected developers making content for the gaming service, which launched in 2016.

During the testing phase, Instant Games will use Facebook’s Audience Network advertising tool to deliver in-game video adverts. In return, players will receive a virtual product or a bonus life for the game.

Players can expect to see ads when playing titles including Blackstorm’s EverWing and FRVR’s Basketball FRVR.

“Rolling out initially with a small set of games allows us to test and learn the best ways for developers to integrate ads so they enhance the gaming experience while offering a path to monetisation,” Facebook explained in a blog post.

Based on the results of the tests, the company will enable video adverts with more developers over the coming weeks, optimise the advertising platform and add more tools.

“Integrating additional monetisation features and adding better tools are two critical components to have in place prior to opening the Instant Games platform more widely,” Facebook said.

Instant Games is a closed beta platform for developer partners on Messenger for iOS, Android and News Feed.

It started with around 20 titles and “continues to evolve with more games and features for developers to build flexible, rich gameplay…with the option to introduce meaningful re-engagement capabilities with game bots,” the social media giant said.

According to TechCrunch, Facebook will take a cut of revenues generated from adverts shown in games. It also reported testing of in-app purchases will only be conducted on Android, with Google Play taking its usual 30 per cent share of revenue.

