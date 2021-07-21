Google RCS march continues with Verizon deal

Verizon agreed to turn Google Messages into the default messaging service for its Android users, becoming the latest nationwide US operator to implement Rich Communication Services (RCS) through a deal with the tech giant.

Starting in 2022, Verizon customers with Android devices will be able to send high-quality photos and videos in a text message, text over Wi-Fi or mobile data and know when a message is read.

Users will also be able to modify group chats, and chat “securely” through end-to-end encryption in one-on-one conversations.

Verizon Consumer Group chief Ronan Dunne expressed belief the deal will provide users “a robust messaging experience” offering new ways to interact with friends, “brands and businesses”.

Customers will be able to ask companies questions, purchase products and make reservations, among other activities.

Facebook recently attempted to introduce similar functionality through a controversial update to its WhatsApp messenging service.

The GSMA, Google and a number of operators created an initiative covering the implemenation of RCS on Android devices in 2016.

In May 2020, T-Mobile US agreed a deal with Google involving Android users, with AT&T reaching an accord with the search giant earlier this month.