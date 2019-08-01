Google trials app subscription service - Mobile World Live

Google began testing a new subscription service which would give consumers access to hundreds of games and apps in its Play Store for a single monthly fee, Android Police reported.

A company representative confirmed to Mobile World Live trials of the Play Pass service are underway, but declined to provide additional detail.

However, screenshots of a sign up page obtained by Android Police showed it would offer “puzzle games to premium music apps and everything in between” for $4.99 per month.

Since developers won’t be charging individual subscription fees for their apps, it appears Google will share a cut of the Play Pass fee based on how popular apps are with users. Text on the subscription page reads: “During your subscription, we measure Play Pass app and game usage to determine how much developers earn”.

In addition to giving users access to apps and games, the service would also eliminate adverts and the need for in-app purchases.

It is unclear when or whether Google will make Play Pass broadly available.

However, its decision to experiment with a subscription product comes as Apple prepares to launch a gaming subscription service called Apple Arcade later this year.