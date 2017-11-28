English
Home

Google moves YouTube Go beyond beta

28 NOV 2017

YouTube Go, an emerging market-friendly light version of the main video streaming application unveiled by Google earlier this year, moved out of its beta phase with launches in a number of markets.

The app, which allows users to save videos to watch offline and share content with others via Bluetooth, is available in a “handful of countries”, including India and Indonesia, Android Police reported.

Since a soft-launch in April, Google modified the user interface to more closely match the main YouTube app, the news outlet said. Other aspects of the app remains unchanged.

The main aim of YouTube Go is to allow users to share and watch videos in areas of the world where a strong internet connection is hard to come by.

Users also have the benefit of accessing several compression controls for video quality and data usage.

Engadget pointed out Google could extend YouTube Go beyond Asia, in the same way it did with its offline Google Maps offering.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Español

