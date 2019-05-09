Google hits back at music subscriber figures - Mobile World Live

Google disputed a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) stating the search giant is struggling to grow subscribers on its music services.

The newspaper reported YouTube Music had amassed 16 million subscribers by end-March, but is now struggling to add more. It apparently enjoyed good uptake following a revamp in May 2018, but WSJ said growth has stagnated in recent months.

A Google representative told WSJ the details were inaccurate. While the staffer did not divulge precise figures, they said paid subscribers had grown 60 per cent in the year to end-March.

However, if the figures are correct, Google is lagging well behind rivals Spotify (which has 100 million subscribers) and Apple (50 million).

WSJ noted the broader YouTube platform had attracted more than 2 billion users, but is struggling to generate revenue, “with a high number bailing out after free trials of its premium tiers”.