 Google drops home-made Stadia titles - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google drops home-made Stadia titles

02 FEB 2021

Google stepped back from plans to create in-house gaming titles for its Stadia platform, admitting high development costs contributed to the decision.

In a blog, VP of Google Stadia Phil Harrison said the unit’s internal development team SG&E will stop producing gaming content, excluding titles already in the pipeline.

The executive explained the cloud gaming platform will focus on “building on the proven technology of Stadia” and “deepening” its business partnerships with third-party game developers, rather than creating “best-in-class games from the ground up”, which took significant time and financial investment, resulting in an exponential cost increase.

Google said it will continue investing in its underlying platform for game developers and publishers to use, as this was “the best path to building Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business”.

Following the move, Stadia games and entertainment VP Jade Raymond has decided to leave the company, while the majority of the internal game development team will shift to other in-house roles.

Current users will be able to play all their games on Stadia and Stadia Pro, as well as access any new third-party titles.

Plans for its own gaming titles were unveiled by Google prior to Stadia’s launch in November 2019.

The Stadia announcement comes almost a fortnight after Google parent Alphabet called time on its HAPS initiative Loon, also due to financial factors.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Google readies iOS privacy workaround

Google prepara una solución alternativa de privacidad en iOS

Apple, Google accused of stifling Covid-19 apps
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association