 Google cuts subscription-based app fees
Home

Google cuts subscription-based app fees

22 OCT 2021

Google detailed further amendments to its Play Store developer terms as part of ongoing efforts by the search giant to alleviate scrutiny regarding potential market dominance.

In a blog, Google outlined plans to apply a lower 15 per cent fee on in-app subscriptions from the moment users sign up from 1 January 2022. The company currently offers the rate after a 12-month period, with the first year subject to a 30 per cent charge.

Google VP of product management Sameer Samat explained this model made it difficult for companies to benefit from the lower level of commission due to churn.

Some developers of e-books and on-demand music streaming services will be eligible for a 10 per cent fee which is being applied immediately.

Google previously made concessions for app developers at is faces competition pressure from authorites in its home market and elsewhere.

US attorney generals upped pressure on Google earlier this year, filing a lawsuit alleging the search giant stifled competition in the Play Store.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

