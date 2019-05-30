 Google adds Play Store protections for kids - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360: SECURITY FOR 5G
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google adds Play Store protections for kids

30 MAY 2019

Google rolled out a new set of policies for developers as part of a bid to make its Play Store more child friendly, after it was discovered apps marked safe for younger audiences contained violence and disturbing images.

Developers will now be required to specify their target audience by age group; serve age-appropriate advertising through an ad network which has certified compliance with Google’s family policies; and ensure marketing for apps intended for adults does not unintentionally attract children. Google added it will now double check all app marketing and have developers make changes as necessary.

Both new and existing apps will be required to adhere to the new guidelines, with a 1 September 2019 compliance deadline for the latter.

The company said the changes are meant to ensure children are served appropriate content and suitable ads from the Play Store. It added it plans to roll out “additional features that will help parents make informed choices before they install apps for their kids” over the coming months.

Earlier in the year, Google faced criticism after Wired reported apps marked safe for children in its Play Store included games riddled with guns, gore and gambling.

Google was also the subject of a complaint filed with the US Federal Trade Commission in December 2018 by the Campaign for a Commercial Free Childhood, which alleged children’s apps in the Play Store lured kids into making in-app purchases and watching advertisements.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Indian court backtracks on TikTok ban

UK plots strict rules to protect children online

App market sees bumper Q1

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Mobile Mix: Nice work if you can get it

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association