English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

France to sue Google, Apple over app store concerns

14 MAR 2018

France is taking Google and Apple to court over “abusive” app store practices and also wants to be able to tax tech giants in Europe beginning in 2019, the country’s finance minister said.

Bruno Le Maire told radio station RTL it was “unacceptable” that developers must pay Apple and Google a fee for selling their apps on their stores and the companies “can unilaterally rewrite” developer contracts.

“They can’t treat our startups and developers the way they do,” he said, adding he will take the companies to the Paris commercial court where resulting fines could amount to million of euros.

He also said France expects the European Union to close loopholes allowing technology companies including Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook to avoid paying taxes.

France sued Google in 2016, demanding $1.7 billion in back taxes, but a French court ruled in favour of Google.

In September 2017 le Maire, along with the finance ministers of Italy, Spain and Germany, signed a letter calling for the EU to calculate technology companies’ tax based on revenue instead of profits – as is currently the case.

The politicians sought an end to current practices whereby overseas tech giants typically register tax through countries where rates are lower, and called for a system which would see the companies taxed at levels closer to each country’s own corporate tax rates.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Mexico first in LatAm for Google Station

Android P preview signals ends and evolutions

Google at 4YFN18

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association