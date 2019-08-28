Fitbit pushes Premium paid subscription - Mobile World Live

Fitbit announced a new subscription service will use data gleaned from its fitness trackers to offer personalised in-app health and fitness coaching to users for a monthly fee, as it eyes new revenue from service offerings.

The new $9.99 per month FitBit Premium package will initially include nine guided programs offering coaching, structured workout plans, wellness tips, relaxation tools, recipe suggestions and educational content on sleep and nutrition.

Members will also soon have access to new challenges and games, including collaborative goals, to help keep them motivated, the company said.

Additional activity, sleep and nutrition offerings are due out later this year, and in 2020 Fitbit said it will launch one-on-one coaching to help Premium members who are trying to manage conditions such as diabetes or weight.

The company said it believes Premium will fill a “void in the market for a single app that can provide quality health and fitness tools, personalised guidance and coaching all in one place”.

The move comes as Fitbit explores new revenue opportunities offered by services.

Fitbit CEO James Park said in a statement the subscription launch “marks an important milestone as we expand our business beyond devices and deliver new and innovative ways to engage our more than 27 million active users, while also attracting new users to the Fitbit platform”.

Premium will begin rolling out next month and be available in English in 17 countries by the end of the year. Compatibility with additional languages, including Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish is due in 2020.