 Fitbit pushes Premium paid subscription - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Fitbit pushes Premium paid subscription

28 AUG 2019

Fitbit announced a new subscription service will use data gleaned from its fitness trackers to offer personalised in-app health and fitness coaching to users for a monthly fee, as it eyes new revenue from service offerings.

The new $9.99 per month FitBit Premium package will initially include nine guided programs offering coaching, structured workout plans, wellness tips, relaxation tools, recipe suggestions and educational content on sleep and nutrition.

Members will also soon have access to new challenges and games, including collaborative goals, to help keep them motivated, the company said.

Additional activity, sleep and nutrition offerings are due out later this year, and in 2020 Fitbit said it will launch one-on-one coaching to help Premium members who are trying to manage conditions such as diabetes or weight.

The company said it believes Premium will fill a “void in the market for a single app that can provide quality health and fitness tools, personalised guidance and coaching all in one place”.

The move comes as Fitbit explores new revenue opportunities offered by services.

Fitbit CEO James Park said in a statement the subscription launch “marks an important milestone as we expand our business beyond devices and deliver new and innovative ways to engage our more than 27 million active users, while also attracting new users to the Fitbit platform”.

Premium will begin rolling out next month and be available in English in 17 countries by the end of the year. Compatibility with additional languages, including Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish is due in 2020.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Fitbit expands transport payment footprint

Fitbit sales track upward

Apple makes its play in content, services

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association