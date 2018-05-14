English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Facebook suspends 200 apps in security clamp down

14 MAY 2018

Thousands of apps using Facebook data were investigated and some 200 suspended as part of the social media giant’s audit for data misuse, first announced in March.

After the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the company said it was conducting an in-depth review of its apps which had access to large amounts of information before it changed its policy in 2014 to reduce data access.

As part of this, its plan was to inform people if an app was removed for data misuse and ban developers found to have misused personally identifiable information.

In a blog post, Ime Archibong, VP of product partnerships, wrote: “We have large teams of internal and external experts working hard to investigate these apps as quickly as possible. To date thousands of apps have been investigated and around 200 have been suspended — pending a thorough investigation into whether they did in fact misuse any data.”

“Where we find evidence that these or other apps did misuse data, we will ban them and notify people via a website. It will show people if they or their friends installed an app that misused data before 2015,” the post added.

Archibong said there is a lot more work to be done to find all the apps that may have misused people’s Facebook data, a task expected to take some time.

The post explained that the investigation process “is in full swing”, and has two phases: a comprehensive review to identify every app which had access to Facebook data and, where issues are found, Facebook will conduct interviews, make requests for information and perform audits that may include on-site inspections.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Facebook reshuffles executive pack

Facebook defends encryption approach

Oculus, Xiaomi kickoff standalone VR rollout
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association