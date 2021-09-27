Facebook responds to child-focused Instagram outcry

Facebook halted plans to build a version of Instagram tailored for children aged under 13 years, following a backlash from parents and authorities due to concerns over safety.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri explained in a blog the company remains convinced of the need for its development despite the current pause.

Facebook pledged to address worries about potentially harmful content on the platform by working with its critics towards a resolution and to “demonstrate the value and importance of this project” for younger users.

Alarms went off on 14 September after The Wall Street Journal claimed Facebook was aware of potentially harmful impacts of Instagram on teenagers, but did little to tackle the problems because up to 40 per cent of its user base are aged 22 or under.

Consequently, US officials and advocacy groups called for the company to ditch its plans to launch the child-specific version of Instagram.