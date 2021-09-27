 Facebook responds to child-focused Instagram outcry - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Facebook responds to child-focused Instagram outcry

27 SEP 2021

Facebook halted plans to build a version of Instagram tailored for children aged under 13 years, following a backlash from parents and authorities due to concerns over safety.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri explained in a blog the company remains convinced of the need for its development despite the current pause.

Facebook pledged to address worries about potentially harmful content on the platform by working with its critics towards a resolution and to “demonstrate the value and importance of this project” for younger users.

Alarms went off on 14 September after The Wall Street Journal claimed Facebook was aware of potentially harmful impacts of Instagram on teenagers, but did little to tackle the problems because up to 40 per cent of its user base are aged 22 or under.

Consequently, US officials and advocacy groups called for the company to ditch its plans to launch the child-specific version of Instagram.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Instagram unwinds Reels

Instagram tackles rising hack reports in security push

Instagram responde al aumento de intrusiones reforzando la seguridad
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association