 Epic Games attacks App Store security - Mobile World Live
Home

Epic Games attacks App Store security

09 APR 2021

Fortnite maker Epic Games turned up the heat in a US lawsuit over fees for in-app payments in the App Store, reportedly attacking Apple’s failure to identify and banish app malware.

Financial Times (FT) reported Epic Games used comments from Eric Friedman, senior engineering manager at Apple, as part of its arguments, who claimed that the App Store was inadequate in being able to defend against malicious services.

In addition, Friedman said in internal documents Apple was inappropriately equipped to block skilled attackers.

Epic Games filed further arguments to support its legal case, targeting Apple’s policy to charge a 30 per cent fee from in-app purchases explained with the need to secure the app marketplace from bad actors.

“Apple’s App Review process is cursory and provides minimal security benefits beyond the on-device security that is already provided by iOS,” the game developer stated.

A trial is scheduled to begin 3 May.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

